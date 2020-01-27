Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,557 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $67.39. 2,259,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19.

