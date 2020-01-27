Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 964 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of GWX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

