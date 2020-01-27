Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 964 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of GWX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit