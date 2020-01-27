Beck Bode LLC Increases Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Yeti comprises about 2.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 107.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after buying an additional 2,151,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yeti by 83.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,597,000 after acquiring an additional 902,859 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yeti by 288.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 478,630 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yeti by 70.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Yeti during the third quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 102,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $2,959,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 820,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $23,788,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock worth $71,643,395. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of YETI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.77. 41,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,383. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Yeti’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

