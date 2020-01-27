Beck Bode LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

