Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.38. 20,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,368. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $202.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.