Beck Bode LLC Purchases Shares of 67,676 DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,000. DTE Energy comprises approximately 3.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.34. 15,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,892. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $112.86 and a twelve month high of $134.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

