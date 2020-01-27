Beck Bode LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

KMB stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.37. 1,248,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

