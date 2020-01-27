Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Raised by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 714,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,355. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.19. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $280.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

