Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond is now covered by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

12/18/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry year to date, thanks to progress on its transformation plan. Moreover, the company is progressing well toward achieving its financial targets including earnings per share growth in fiscal 2020. It is on track with its store rationalization efforts, which should drive sales. However, the company's dismal top-line performance, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fifth straight quarter and declined year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2019, remains a concern. Moreover, the company is witnessing a weak comps trend for the past few quarters, driven by lower store transactions. Management also provided soft view for fiscal 2019. Meanwhile, its bottom line surpassed the consensus mark in the fiscal second quarter.”

12/17/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330,502. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.