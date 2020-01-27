BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 14.2% Higher

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.21, 10,126,990 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 4,201,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

The stock has a market cap of $434.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,988.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

