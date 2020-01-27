BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 14.2% Higher

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.21, 10,126,990 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 4,201,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

The stock has a market cap of $434.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,988.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit