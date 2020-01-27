Biome Grow (CNSX:BIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Biome Grow Inc (CNSX:BIO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 81710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Biome Grow from $1.31 to $0.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26.

About Biome Grow (CNSX:BIO)

Biome Grow Inc focuses on cannabis growing business in Atlantic Canada region. It also operates Weed VR, a multi-platform virtual retail catalog system. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

