Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.11

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $6.91. Bird Construction shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 80,122 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.06 million and a P/E ratio of 37.33.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$378.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$431.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 216.67%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

