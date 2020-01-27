Bismuth One Day Volume Hits $7,005.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $7,005.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000570 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

