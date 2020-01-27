Bitball Treasure Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for approximately $4.79 or 0.00053205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $2.16 million and $5.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022762 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000646 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

