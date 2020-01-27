Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $122.65 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00007370 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003804 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026199 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000691 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00040168 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Kucoin, Crex24, Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC, Indodax, Coinnest, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, Bithumb and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

