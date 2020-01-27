Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $546,813.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $546,813.00 and $180.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Bitfinex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00612340 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00134211 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00114540 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

