Bitcore 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,248.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Exrates, CryptoBridge and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $1,248.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,090.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.01904908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.04044386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00668174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00116746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00730980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009869 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00608801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,063,246 coins and its circulating supply is 17,562,287 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Bit-Z, QBTC, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

