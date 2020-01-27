BitNewChain Price Tops $0.0113 on Major Exchanges (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. Over the last week, BitNewChain has traded 5% higher against the dollar. BitNewChain has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $1,047.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00736709 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004017 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (CRYPTO:BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.