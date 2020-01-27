Blacer Coin Tops One Day Volume of $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00091427 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

