Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR) Shares Up 10%

Blackheath Resources Inc (CVE:BHR)’s stock price shot up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $571,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Blackheath Resources Company Profile (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property that covers an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho; and the Bejanca tungsten/tin property covering an area of 70 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Viseu, Vouzela, and San Pedro do Sul.

