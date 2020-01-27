Blocktix (TIX) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Blocktix has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocktix token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Blocktix has a total market cap of $141,999.00 and approximately $533.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.58 or 0.03320227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00126762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

