Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 141,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,885. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 117,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 143,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.6% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 491,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

