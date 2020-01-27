Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 141,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,885. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $12.65.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
