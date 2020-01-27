Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 4th

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

ZRE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$25.95. The company had a trading volume of 57,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,273. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.76. Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf has a 52 week low of C$22.01 and a 52 week high of C$26.17.

