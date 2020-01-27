Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.20 on Monday, reaching $318.85. 3,739,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

