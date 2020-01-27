Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Trading Up 0.2%

Bollore SA (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.09, 396,895 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 362% from the average session volume of 85,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

About Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bollore engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Solutions segments. It provides freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; supplies domestic fuel; and operates oil pipelines.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bollore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bollore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.