BOX Token (BOX) Market Cap Achieves $3.92 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. BOX Token has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $26,934.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One BOX Token token can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007683 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.