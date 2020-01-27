BriaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $22,303.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $22,303.00 and $181.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.00 or 2.14018803 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028897 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

