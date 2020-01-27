Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 36.0% in January

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.28. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 123,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.