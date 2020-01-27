Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 36.0% in January

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.28. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEDU shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 123,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

