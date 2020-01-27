British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $14.75 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after buying an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 670.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 901,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.75. 52,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,037. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

