British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 158.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 147.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.38. 122,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.