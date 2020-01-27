British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

