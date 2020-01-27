British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock worth $2,887,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

AMED traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.84. 6,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $184.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

