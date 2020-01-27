British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,124 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after acquiring an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.62. 151,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.27 and a twelve month high of $354.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

