British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 16,700 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 55.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,990 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.68. 1,087,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

