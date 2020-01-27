British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,267 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Paylocity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

In related news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 149,457 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $17,171,114.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.82. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.