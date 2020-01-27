Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 816,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,512,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,916,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,805,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $324.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.48 and a 200-day moving average of $296.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

