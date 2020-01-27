Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 816,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,512,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,916,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,805,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $13.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

