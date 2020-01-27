Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Broadway Financial worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

