Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Apple Hospitality REIT’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $113,470 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.