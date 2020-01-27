Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. T-Mobile Us reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow T-Mobile Us.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura raised T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.02. 1,016,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,986. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 206,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,607,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.