Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Barnes Group also reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

NYSE:B traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 125,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,240,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,479. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

