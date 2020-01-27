Brokerages Expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.93. Five Below posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $116.22. 945,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,059. Five Below has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.99. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

