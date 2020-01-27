Brokerages Expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,753. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $310.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

In other news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $42,979.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $495,244. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,809,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 152,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

