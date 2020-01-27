Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 73,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $161,184.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 247,468 shares of company stock worth $555,305. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $2.45 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

