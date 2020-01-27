Brokerages Set $28.00 Target Price for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citi Trends an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Citi Trends stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 119,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,141. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $266.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 101.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4,772.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 300,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 230,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

