Brokerages Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) PT at €29.13

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.13 ($33.87).

Several brokerages recently commented on DEQ. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of ETR DEQ traded down €0.60 ($0.70) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €24.98 ($29.05). The stock had a trading volume of 151,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.48. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 52 week high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

