Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) PT at C$55.15

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,219,279.20. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$53.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.13. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$43.02 and a 1 year high of C$54.07.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.10%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

