Brokerages Set NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair raised NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. NN has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $384.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.82.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NN will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NN by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NN by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NN by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

