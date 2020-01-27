Brokerages Set Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Price Target at $5.88

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. 123,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.07% and a negative net margin of 388.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

