C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.23% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,203 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $163,630,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,339,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,953. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

